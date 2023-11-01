Wage united battle to protect labour rights: AITUC

Visakhapatnam: AITUC State working president Chalasani Rama Rao alleged that the NDA government was violating labour rights only to support the corporate groups.

Addressing the 104th Foundation Day celebrations of the AITUC here on Tuesday, Rama Rao called upon the activists to be prepared for a united fight for the protection of labour rights. Efforts should be made to bring the trade unions together for a united battle, he added.

He alleged that illegal cases are being filed against those questioning the violationa of labour rights. He stressed the need to fight against the policies of the State and Central governments.

Rama Rao alleged that the Central government was trying to privatise the public sector units by deliberately pushing them into losses.

AITUC national vice president D Adinarayana mentioned that AITUC is striving hard to strengthen the public sector industries.

District honorary president BCH Masen explained the significance and struggles of AITUC and asked the activists to work for the protection of public sector units. CPI district secretary M Pydiraju, AITUC district deputy general secretary B Venkata Rao, leaders Rahman, K Satyanjaneya, Vamana Murthy, Rambabu and JD Naidu were present.