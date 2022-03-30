Waltair division focuses on NFR projects

Visakhapatnam: In yet another revenue generating initiative, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway focuses on Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) projects.While working on innovative passenger amenity measures, Waltair Division kept its focus on bringing down the maintenance and housekeeping costs through NFR.

As a part of the pilot project, the commercial branch of the division commenced wagon cleaning. It was carried out by inviting entrepreneurs to participate through open tender. The exercise drew an encouraging response for sweeping and cleaning wagons at the carriage and wagon points in the Visakhapatnam complex.

Wagon cleaning at rake examination points on an earning mode was awarded. According to the railway officials, this is the first of its kind for the division and ECoR.

This initiative is expected to fetch non-fare revenue for the division to the tune of Rs.6 crore over a period of three years.Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the project will not only generate revenue for the railways but also save the expenditure on housekeeping and cleaning processes at important examination points.