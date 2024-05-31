Live
Just In
Western Naval Command FOC-in-C visits ENC
Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh visited the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam.
Accompanied by president of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (Western region) Zarine Singh, the three-day-long visit of the FOC-in-C (West) concluded on Thursday.
As part of his visit, the FOC-in-C (West) interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and was provided a comprehensive briefing on various operational activities and ongoing projects being progressed by the command.
Also, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh paid a visit to other places in Visakhapatnam, including Naval Dockyard, Material Organisation, INS Eksila and Submarine Damage Control and Fire-Fighting Facility (Rakshak) located at INS Vishwakarma.