Western Naval Command FOC-in-C visits ENC

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh visited the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam.

Accompanied by president of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (Western region) Zarine Singh, the three-day-long visit of the FOC-in-C (West) concluded on Thursday.

As part of his visit, the FOC-in-C (West) interacted with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar and was provided a comprehensive briefing on various operational activities and ongoing projects being progressed by the command.

Also, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh paid a visit to other places in Visakhapatnam, including Naval Dockyard, Material Organisation, INS Eksila and Submarine Damage Control and Fire-Fighting Facility (Rakshak) located at INS Vishwakarma.