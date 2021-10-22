Wife dead, husband injured as lorry collides two-wheeler in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam

The incident took place in Autonagar on Thursday where the wife was killed in an accident when the couple left the home. According to the sub-inspector Surya Prakash, Priest Srinivasa Rao, and Aruna (42), a couple residing in Dattasainagar, near the police station, were traveling on a Scooty on the Aila office road over the Autonagar Rajadhani Kata area. At the same time, the driver of the oncoming lorry recklessly drove and avoided the vehicle in front and crashed into the two-wheeler.



Alerted Srinivasa Rao tried to stop the Scooty to the side of the road and slipped out of control due to the mud there and fell. The speeding lorry crashed onto Aruna as the couple fell to the ground and Srinivasa Rao survived with minor injuries.



Receiving the information, the police reached there and collected the details and the body was taken to the hospital for postmortem. The case is being registered and investigated over the incident, the sun inspector said.