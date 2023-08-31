Will contest as MP from Vizag: KA Paul

Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul declared that he would contest as MP from Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said MLA candidates from his party will contest in all the constituencies of the port city. “Four lakh Christians and two lakh families belonging to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will extend support to me. Another advantage is that the other MP contestants are non-locals, while I belong to Vizag. YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena Party dance to the tunes of BJP. But Praja Shanti Party aims for a BJP-mukt and RSS-mukt bharat,” he mentioned.

Even as JSP, TDP and BJP come together during the forthcoming elections, Paul said, JSP and BJP would get 15 each and TDP would get the remaining. “However, if Pawan Kalyan allies with me, I will give him 30 seats and ensure he wins,” he offered.

In case if JSP continues to ally with BJP, Paul predicted that the Pawan’s party would be merged with the saffron party next year.

Paul expressed confidence that the YSRCP MP candidates will not even get deposits, if Praja Shanti Party allies with another party. He said people were vexed with both the TDP and YSRCP and hence they look forward to a new leadership in the State. With his support, Paul mentioned that the JSP chief has a scope to become Chief Minister as well.

Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, KA Paul made remarks against MLAs and MPs and demanded them to resign their posts to save VSP. “Within 30 days of their resignation, I will ensure that an official announcement would be made halting the strategic sale of the steel plant. In case, I fail to do so, I will leave the country and will not return,” the Praja Shanti Party president announced.