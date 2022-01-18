With more staff, VIMS gears up to tackle 3rd wave

Visakhapatnam: Doctors at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) hospital here are preparing to deal with the Covid third wave as the severity of coronavirus cases intensifies.

Visakhapatnam tops the list with the highest daily count of cases registered in the state.

Medical experts predict that the number of patients being treated at the hospital is likely to increase in the coming days. Keeping this in view, VIMS has recently recruited 27 doctors additionally.

Following a notification issued for the recruitment of 68 doctors, 27 doctors were selected for the first batch.

Till the new recruitment, an army of 24 doctors were serving the patients in VIMS. To tackle the second wave of Covid-19, additional staff from King George Hospital was deployed to VIMS on deputation.

In the coming days, there is a possibility of allotting more doctors to VIMS. "Keeping the rising number of daily cases in view, we have taken steps to provide medical services in four shifts in the hospital. People need to be extremely careful in view of the current situation. Covid-19 safety norms must be followed to avoid hospitalisation. We have taken all measures to provide enhanced services to patients based on the past experience the hospital had," says K Rambabu, VIMS director.