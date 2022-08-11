Woman kills a child and commits suicide in Visakhapatnam amid mental distress

An incident of a mother committing suicide by killing her child due to her mental condition took place in Hukumpet Mandal of Visakhapatnam. The details of this heartbreaking incident which left everyone in tears are as per the story of the family members and SI Naidu, Arisela Vasudev's wife Radhika (30) died after killing her four-month-old child at home on Tuesday evening in Tadigiri panchayat centre of the mandal and hanging herself from a beam with a sari.



Vasudev's younger brother Giri went to milk the cows and when he came home in the evening, he found them hanging and panicked and informed the villagers. Everyone who came home was shocked. Vasudev and Radhika have been married for two years. The relatives said that Vasudev's mother and two younger brothers live well together in the house and there is no quarrel in the house.



Family members said that Radhika may have committed the incident due to mental problems. Although there was no quarrel in the house, in the past, a week after the birth of the child, she left her husband and child in the middle of the night and went to the birthplace in Musidipiputtu village of Pedabayalu mandal. Husband Vasudev said that mental problems may be the reason for this incident. The sub inspector Naidu inspected the incident site.