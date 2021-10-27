Women protest privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), a 'padayatra' was carried out here on Wednesday under the aegis of the women's wing of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

Flagging off the padayatra, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy said the YSRCP government will extend its support to the Ukku stir as it did from the beginning.

Women agitators demanded the Centre to withdraw the decision of privatising the plant. They warned that the protests will be continued until the BJP government announces the plant to continue as a public sector company.

Protesters clarified that they will not allow any private management to enter the plant. Women leaders said they would take active part in the Ukku stir in the following days.

The padayatra was conducted from Ukkunagaram Telugu Thalli statue to the main administration building wherein a large number of women participated in the programme.

During the protest, women sat on the road and raised slogans against the Union government.

Women leaders Palla China Talli, AIDWA state president B Prabhavati, corporator Jhansi Lakshmi, among others were present.