Workshop for revenue officers organised

Visakhapatnam: Revenue employees should take the responsibility of protecting government lands from the land grabbers, stressed District Collector A Mallikarjuna. Organising a workshop for revenue officers here on Tuesday, the Collector said revenue officers should increase their awareness about new laws and regulations and achieve best results by using technology.

The District Collector instructed the officials to issue notices to the concerned land grabbers as soon as they came to know about the encroachment of government lands. If necessary, Joint Collector and Revenue Divisional Officers should conduct inspections and safeguard government lands from encroachments, he added.

Further, Mallikarjuna directed the officials to register a criminal case against those who encroached the government lands. He said all officers will have to stay overnight in a mandal and check the government programmes being carried out successfully or not along with the inspection of concerned offices in the respective mandal.

Joint Collector KS Viswanathan, DRO Srinivasa Murthy, Visakhapatnam, Bheemili RDOs, MROs, deputy tahsildars and others participated in the workshop. Meanwhile, Joint Collector of Anakapalli district Kalpana Kumari visited Kasimkota mandal on Tuesday.

She said that with the resurvey, proper records would be created. If there were any errors in the land measurement in the past, they would be rectified, she informed. Later, she went to Veduruparthi village and interacted with the farmers. She asked whether the details of the surveyed lands were displayed in the gram panchayat office and how the survey work was carried out. Deputy tahsildar Sudhakar Naidu, survey and revenue staff participated in the visit.