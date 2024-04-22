World Earth Day to focus on making city plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the theme of the year ‘planet Vs plastic’ and promoting a sense of ownership among citizens to contribute their part to conserve the environment and work towards sustainability, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma underlined the importance of making the city plastic-free.

Encouraging people to come together and make the planet healthier for future generations on Sunday, the GVMC intends to raise environmental awareness on the occasion of the ‘World Earth Day’ observed on April 22.

As part of the measures considered combating plastic pollution, the Municipal Commissioner urged the citizens to consider alternatives to plastic supplies, single use plastic covers in particular.

In alignment with the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign rolled out by the GVMC, Saikanth Varma laid emphasis on harmful effects of the single use plastic and encouraged people to take part in the campaign that aims at making the city not just beautiful but also plastic-free.

On the occasion of the ‘World Earth Day,’ a host of programmes are lined up on Monday.