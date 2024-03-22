World Poetry Day: Poetry lends life skills coach a sense of calmness

Visakhapatnam: Experiencing pain and bottled-up emotions often encourage some to pen down their thoughts better.

They made Eulalia Sadrusya bring out an anthology of poems titled ‘Hope’, her first book. A life skills coach and personality development trainer, who have been training students in educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh for the past seven years, Eulalia mentions that writing has therapeutic qualities and she found solace in it.

After the release of her maiden book that coincided with the ‘World Poetry Day’ observed on March 21, she says that it took her close to three years to pour life into ‘Hope’, a collection of poems, meant to provide comfort and a ray of hope to readers. “The journey of compiling poems began three years back when I was going through a ‘not-so-happy’ phase of life. Back then, I lost my father. Emotionally, it was a difficult phase for me to cope with as it was the same period I had to give up the job that I loved and relocate to Vizag from Hyderabad. Staying at home did not help either as I was overwhelmed by loneliness,” she recalls.

That was the triggering point for Eulalia to script poems. The content of ‘Hope’ primarily focused on themes such as ‘flower on an upgraded hill’, ‘my fainting breath’, ‘memories’, ‘colour of hope’, among others. “It took quite a while for me to settle during the initial months of my marriage. As there were no friends to talk to or share my experiences with, I decided to compile poems. Although I have been contributing to some of the newspapers and magazines, I focused on bringing out the book which eventually gave me a sense of calmness,” she narrates.

While Eulalia’s ‘Beginners Kit to Happiness,’ a self-help book is expected to be released in June, another book ‘Love in a Museum,’ fiction genre and ‘Is There Oil for the Lamp’, tailored for old age preparedness, are slated to be completed by year-end.