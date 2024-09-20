Live
- Will withhold approval to Goa-Tamnar project, as Goa opposes Kalasa project: CM
- State police raids storage units stocking counterfeit Good Knight products
- Undeclared emergency in K’taka, Siddaramaiah acting like Hitler
- Call to upgrade tanks into mini-reservoirs
- Pfizer to offer fellowships for PhD scholars
- BMTC electric buses cross 1,000 mark, reduces air pollution in capital
- ‘Sankalpam’ to eradicate drugs from society
- ‘Skill-based education,entrepreneurial encouragement vital for youth’
- YLP receives campaign call for US
- Steel ministry allocates Rs 500 cr to RINL
Visakhapatnam: The presidential candidate and Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Haris, and the first female speaker of the United States Nancy Pelosi, who is in-charge of her campaign, requested the former member of Rajya Sabha and national president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad to extend support to the US presidential election.
To this extent, Prof Lakshmi Prasad received email messages to Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. He previously campaigned in cities like Chicago, Detroit, New Jersey, Toronto and London.
Showcasing his interest in writing American politics, he wrote books on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump earlier.
