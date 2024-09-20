YLP receives campaign call for US

Visakhapatnam: The presidential candidate and Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Haris, and the first female speaker of the United States Nancy Pelosi, who is in-charge of her campaign, requested the former member of Rajya Sabha and national president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad to extend support to the US presidential election.

To this extent, Prof Lakshmi Prasad received email messages to Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. He previously campaigned in cities like Chicago, Detroit, New Jersey, Toronto and London.

Showcasing his interest in writing American politics, he wrote books on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump earlier.