YS Jagan calls on Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar in Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring Visakhapatnam district today. CM Jagan paid a courtesy call on Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar at the Rushikonda Pema Wellness Resort.

Earlier, CM YS Jagan reached Visakhapatnam and received at the airport by Deputy CM Budi Muthyalanaidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakhapatnam City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, former ministers Dharmana Krishna Das, MLAs Chetty Falguna, Adip Raj, Vasupally Ganesh Kumar, Tippala Nagireddy and the Collector.

The chief minister will leave to Tadepalli after the meeting with the chief minister of Haryana.