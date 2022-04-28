YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam today to distribute house site pattas to poor

The government of Andhra Pradesh is trying to make the dream of the poor come true by providing house site pattas. As part of this, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute house site pattas in the Visakhapatnam district on Thursday. He will take part in the distribution of house deeds at Sabbavaram Mandal Paidivada Agraharam. The authorities have made all the arrangements.



According to the schedule, YS Jagan will leave Tadepalli at 9.20 am and arrive at Sabbavaram Mandal Paidivada at 10.40 am, and later reach the venue set up for the distribution of house rails by 11am. CM Jagan will also participate in the inauguration of the park, an inspection of lay-outs, handing over of model houses to the beneficiaries, inauguration of the pylon, and photo session with the farmers who have cleared the land for land pooling.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has said that he will block CM Jagan's visit to Visakhapatnam today. Bandaru said there was pressure from locals to block the CM's tour as the locals were not given house site pattas in Sabbavaram. He questioned where is the justice in giving 300 acres of land in the Sabbavaram Mandal to the people of the other mandals instead of the local people. Bandaru alleged massive corruption in everything from land pooling, leveling, gravel removal to allotment of land.

However, there were tensions in Visakhapatnam with the TDP leaders announcement of blocking chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.