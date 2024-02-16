YSRCP in-charges sideline sitting MLAs

Kurnool : Intervention of constituency in-charges in government activities is turning into a major controversy. It is said that the in-charges were ignoring the sitting MLAs and they were not being kept informed of the activities nor was their participation being sought.

Two such incidents have come to the fore in Kurnool district. On February 14, Wednesday, Bhumi Puja was performed for laying of Marlamadi road in Holagunda mandal of Alur constituency. The government has sanctioned orders for laying of road to Marlamadi and the funds to the tune of Rs 5.34 crore have been sanctioned by the panchyat raj department. Suguna Construction Company of Anantapur district has bagged the contract for laying the road.

The Bhumi puja for this project was to be performed by the constituency MLA Gummanur Jayaram. But before Jayaram went there the constituency in-charge Chippagiri ZTPC Busuneni Virupakshi performed the puja.

A miffed Jayaram also later performed the Bhumi puja again. The question that is now being asked here is how can constituency in-charge perform Bhumi Puja for government developmental works. This is nothing but being over smart, quipped Jayaram. It is not a good development, he felt.

Similar situation has prevailed at Kodumur constituency also. The constituency sitting MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar has no knowledge of what is happening in his constituency. Kurnool Urban Development Authority (KUDA) Chairman Kotla Harsha Vardhan Reddy is taking up all activities which are in fact to be helmed by Dr Sudhakar.

The constituency MLA is facing humiliation from Harsha Vardhan Reddy at every stage. The party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the constituency responsibilities to Audimulapu Sateesh. The irony is that MLA Sudhakar is not even being invited for the programmes.

The MLA told The Hans India that he felt humiliated by Harsha Vardhan Reddy at every stage. Recently, Sateesh participated in the Bhumi Puja for laying of BT road to Mudumala and Polkal villages in C Belagal mandal and to Gudur via Chanugondla from Kodumur town.

It is being alleged that Sateesh was doing so because of the encouragement of KUDA chairman. But the other group is justifying this saying that laying of roads was a government programme and hence constituency in-charge can participate as a special invitee and perform puja. But the MLA group asks how can anyone do so when the MLA was present there. That amounts to violation of protocol. The sources have also stated that Sateesh is calling officials to his office and holding talks with them.