YSRCP leaders eye MLC post as they look for a ‘shield’

Visakhapatnam: Competition among candidates for MLC ticket in YSRCP is increasing with each passing day.

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, who was elected as an MLC under local bodies’ quota, resigned from the party and joined Jana Sena Party.

Following this, it has become a big challenge for the YSRCP to find suitable candidates to fill the position. According to political analysts, many leaders are vying for the position in the district.

In the local body elections held three years ago, the YSRCP won a majority of seats in the united Visakhapatnam district. Vamsi Krishna and Varudhu Kalyani were selected as two MLC posts fell vacant in December 2021 under local bodies.

The chairman of the Legislative Council declared Vamsi Krishna ineligible for the post of MLC as he switched loyalties.

In the meantime, the general elections had come. With this, the MLC selection process remained incomplete. YSRCP aspirants are coming forward as the MLC post is going to be filled soon.

Kola Guruvulu, who contested from Praja Rajyam party in 2009 elections and from the YSRCP in 2014 from south constituency lost both the times. He was not given an opportunity by the party leadership to contest in the 2019 and 2024 elections.

In 2023, when the MLC posts were elected in the MLA quota, Guruvulu was given a chance. But some MLAs indulged in cross-voting and Guruvulu was defeated again.

Later, the party appointed him as the district president and nominated him as the District Cooperative Central Bank chairman. Based on his loyalties, the party leaders opined that he will have a larger scope this time for the MLC post.

After the YSRCP’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, a number of key leaders from the YSRCP are eyeing the MLC post. The party leaders say that former minister Gudivada Amarnath already approached the party high command for the same as he has worked hard for the party. On the other hand, the party sources say that former MP MVV Satyanarayana is also competing for the MLC post. He spent about Rs.100 crore in the east constituency to win as an MLA in the 2024 polls. The former MP expanded his real estate and construction business in Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP regime and most of the projects turned out to be controversial. It is learnt that he has sent an indication to the party leadership that it is not possible for him to survive unless he has a legitimate position. There is a campaign going on in the party that he wants to be selected as an MLC to avoid cases.

Along with other candidates, Baygani Sanni Krishna (Alfa Krishna), who served as chairman of Agriculture Market Committee, is also in the race. Alpha Krishna, is requesting the party high command to give him a chance as he has been working for the party for several years. He says that he has the ability to lead the party in difficult times and he expresses confidence to get along well with all the leaders.

As none of the YSRCP leaders has any constitutional posts in North Andhra after the general elections, the party cadre has been disappointed and inactive in the party’s events in recent times. With no posts on hand, now a number of leaders are hoping for the MLC post.

The YSRCP top leaders have appealed to the party high command that if they want to fight against the Opposition for another five years, they need some constitutional position for certain.