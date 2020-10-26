YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath slams at GITAM, says they are in thirst of govt. lands

Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath said that the TDP was distorting the court order in the GITAM land encroachment case. Speaking to media on Monday, he told the media that the TDP is politicizing while the government is taking over the occupied government lands on the premises of GITAM educational institutions belonging to Nara Lokesh's brother-in-law and Balakrishna's son-in-law Bharat. He said that the people have repeatedly appealed to the government to take over the occupied lands in Visakhapatnam and welcomed the government move of taking over 40 acres of occupied land owned by GITAM.

Amaranth has alleged that the GITAM management along with TDP distorting the court order and promoting false news. He clarified that the court has said not to demolish permanent structures in the possession of the GITAM but not the remaining lands. "On August 3, GITAM asked CM YS Jagan to regularize the 43 acres in their possession. It has already taken 71 acres from the government and still wants the land," Amaranath asserted.

He further alleged that the GITAM management has kept its own vacant land for real estate needs and seems to be thirst for government lands for running educational institution. "It is not right to ask the government to occupy and regularize lands worth thousands of crores; the government gives free places for the poor but does not give such land to the illegal activities," he opined.

The YSRCP MLA said that the then cabinet postponed the issue of regularization of GITAM lands and now the government will use the valuable lands seized from the GITAM for public purposes. He made clear that the TDP leaders must stop allegations and prove that government lands belong to YSRCP leaders.