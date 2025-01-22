YSRCP pushed VSP into the red alleges Kollu

Visakhapatnam: Minister for mines and geology and excise Kollu Ravindra said that the Centre’s revival plan for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) help it to overcome the crisis and earn profits soon.

Speaking to the media at the district TDP office here on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had worked hard to get Rs11,440 crore for the steel plant as promised in the election campaign.

The minister recalled that TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao went on an indefinite hunger strike opposing the privatisation of the VSP. He opined that the role of the steel plant is very important in the development of the state.

Ravindra alleged that during the previous YSRCP government, the steel plant issue was completely neglected and the plant incurred huge losses. He said that the NDA government was completing a number of projects which were neglected by the previous government.

The minister said that the foundation stone for the new railway zone buildings were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Similarly, the works of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport are in an accelerated mode and will be completed very soon.

Further, he informed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting in Davos to establish ArcelorMittal Steel Plant in Anakapalli district.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that the Chief Minister worked hard to infuse funds for the VSP by ppleading with the Centre. “VSP will be there only if there is Naidu,” he opined.

He thanked Union steel minister H D Kumaraswamy, BJP state president D Purandeswari, Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan and HRD minister Nara Lokesh for allocation of package to the VSP.

Srinivasa Rao opined that if the VSP is run at 99 per cent capacity for two years, it would be merged with SAIL. Referring to the party membership drive, Srinivasa Rao said that the programme is being carried out on a record scale using technology as TDP has crossed the milestone of one-crore membership. The MLA said that a membership process is completed in just 15 seconds with the support of the technology.

AP Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation chairman Gandi Babji and AP Highways Development Corporation chairman Pragada Nageswara Rao were also present.