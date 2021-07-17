YSRCP steering State towards progress: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP, ever since it took the reins of Andhra Pradesh two years ago, has been initiating several measures for the welfare of the people and driving the State towards the path of progress, said Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. He was speaking after laying the stone for an Urban Primary Health Centre to be built at a cost of Rs 80 lakh at PM Palem in Bheemili constituency on Friday. The government was keen on improving the health facilities by setting up health centres, he added.

On collecting data from the people in slums, the Minister said the exercise was aimed at improving their living standards, but unfortunately the TDP was trying to politicise it.

The YSRCP government also kept its word on women empowerment, he added. The locals brought the issues to the notice of the Minister.

Later, the Minister distributed 200 kits of essential commodities under the aegis of Akshaya Patra Foundation. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, sixth ward corporator M Priyanka and others took part in the programme.