YSRCP Vijayasai Reddy flags off Swachh Visakha marathon at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: To create awareness among people about Swachh Survekshan and keep the city clean and green, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Administration conducted a Swachh Visakha marathon at RK beach on Friday.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mahan Rao flagged off the marathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said Visakhapatnam was a beautiful city and the state government wants to take it several notches higher.

He said various NGOs were working to push Swachh Survekshan rank to the top and the marathon was a step towards building awareness among people to join the endeavour.

MP M V V Satyanarayana said it is the responsibility of all citizens to strive for the best rank in the Swachh Survekshan Survey.

Visakhapatnam Port Trust Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao encouraged people to fight against pollution by planting trees.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana said efforts were on secure top rank in Swachh Survey-2021. She urged the public to avoid single use plastic covers and exhorted teachers to educate students to keep the environment clean.

Members of Parliament B Satyavathi, G Madhavi, MLAs Ganesh Kumar, Gudivada Amarnath, Suryanarayana Raju (Kannababu), Golla Baburao, Karanam Dharmasree, among others participated in the programme.