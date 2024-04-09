  • Menu
YSRCP West candidate prays at various temples

YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar serving food at a temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday
YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar performed special pujas at various temples located in the constituency in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP West constituency candidate Adari Anand Kumar performed special pujas at various temples located in the constituency in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

As part of his visits to the shrines, Anand Kumar offered prayers to Nookalamma temples at Padmanabhapuram , Gopalapatnam, and a host of other shrines located in various wards, including 40, 57, 63, 62, 89, 58, 60.

Along with spiritual activities, Anand Kumar also interacted with temple committee members and assured his support to them for the temple development.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the prayers were meant for the locals and their wellbeing.

He exhorted people to elect YSRCP again for good governance.

Later, Anand Kumar served ‘prasad’ to the devotees who came to offer prayers at the temples.

