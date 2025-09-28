Live
26 SVS students placed in campus recruitment drive
Highlights
Hanumakonda: Twenty-six students from SVS Engineering College secured jobs in Designs In company through an on-campus recruitment drive on Saturday. According to College Chairman Dr E Thirumal Rao, the selected students performed well in written tests, technical evaluations, and HR rounds. Among the 26, 13 students were from the EEE branch, 11 students from ECE, and 2 students from Mechanical Engineering.
The management congratulated the successful candidates and expressed confidence that many more students would achieve placements in upcoming state and national-level recruitment drives.
