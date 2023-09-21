33 per cent reservation in Parliament, Assembly polls: Karimnagar women elated, hail passage of Women’s Quota Bill

Karimnagar: Women, who are already have 50 per cent quota in the local bodies, will be having one third of the seats in the legislative Assemblies with the Union Cabinet on Monday approving the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Women of the united Karimnagar district voiced their opinions as the historic Bill is passed in Parliament on Wednesday. Govt. Degree College for Women TSKC and placement coordinator

Dr. Chennamadhavuni Shobha Rani told The Hans India that 33 per cent quota is a powerful tool to empower women socially, economically, and politically.

It is indispensable for a woman have gender equality. Most of the women are the underprivileged in politics and restricted to domestic domains. The bill provides great opportunities to women in diversified areas.

It definitely promotes gender equality. This bill builds confidence of women to become a great leader to a larger extent. With this bill the women will come out of stereotypic roles and takes remarkable positions in society.

The bill should have a scope of reservation to OBC women also for upbringing of OBC women in Parliament and Assembly. Finally, women’s reservation is a necessary step to raise their voice for effective governance.

Somidi Sadhika, PG Student, SRR Govt Degree college said that historically the representation of women in Indian politics is low. It is very great to hear that the Women’s Reservation Bill provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. Women population is approximately half of India’s population, but representation of women in Parliament is low, she said.

Govt. Degree College for Women, Assistant Professor of Commerce Dr. Lavanya said that the Women’s Reservation Bill is prime importance for the country. At present in Lok Sabha of 78 female women representation. It could be increase to 178 members and achievement for all the women. If this bill is passed it will establish political, economical and social rights and opportunities for women. The protection women in work places and educational institutions could increase, she felt.

Dr Laxmi said that finally the government approved the bill. The introduction of 33 per cent Women’s Reservation Bill in the legislature is a good result. Any country can progress on the path of development only when women, who constitute half of society, are equal to men in all fields. Any society can progress on the path of progress only when the hidden power of women is brought out and they are supported and made partners in development. The government should take immediate steps to implement this bill.