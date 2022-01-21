5 integrated markets to come up in GWMC

Warangal: The general body meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) that was held in virtual mode (teleconference) on Thursday approved eight agenda items worth around Rs 4.85 crore.



The council disclosed a plan to set up five integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets with an outlay of Rs 18.50 crore. The markets to come up are Jubilee market in Kazipet, grain market in Wardhannapet and Chinthagattu canal camp, Dharmaram in Parkal constituency and Nagamaiah temple in Rangasaipet in Warangal. A proposal in this regard was sent to the State Government for its approval. Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for increasing the salaries/wages of the sanitation workers by 30 per cent. Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy urged the GWMC to set up Rs 5-a-meal Annapurna canteens at Gorrekunta and Dharmaram villages.

Talking on sanitation measures, Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya said that a fogging machine would be allotted to each Division after completing the tendering process.

The Council also expressed its commitment to achieve better ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2022.