Live
- White House waives 26 federal laws to allow building border wall in Texas
- Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes to Share With Your Teachers!
- GST Council likely to levy 18% tax rate on corporate guarantees for loans
- Imran Khan's close aide turns 'approver' in May 9 riots case
- World Teachers’ Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates the hard work and dedication of teachers
- Canada Governor General apologises for honoring Nazi veteran in 1987
- IB report sent to Shah's office on Trinamool stir outside RSS office in Kolkata
- Daily Forex Rates (05-10-2023)
- Karimnagar: BJP only talks, BRS walks the talk, says Minister Satyavathi Rathod
- Microsoft Translator now supports 20 Indian languages
Just In
60,000 beneficiaries to attend Sankshema Sabha in Warangal
A whopping 60,000-odd beneficiaries and their family members will take part in the Sankshema Sabha to be held at Fort Warangal on October 6, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said.
Warangal : A whopping 60,000-odd beneficiaries and their family members will take part in the Sankshema Sabha to be held at Fort Warangal on October 6, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is scheduled to address the beneficiaries at the Sankshema Sabha.
“KTR will launch the distribution of 2,200 double bedroom houses, 1,100 Dalit Bandhu units, 4,086 Disabled Pensions, 3,000 Gruhalaxmi units, 786 Kalyana Laxmi and 60 Shadi Mubarak, sewing machines to 180 women, crop relief to 381 farmers etc.,” Narender said. He said that the administration has maintained utmost transparency in selecting the beneficiaries.
Narender appealed to people to identify the kind of development the State has witnessed after the formation of Telangana. The MLA said that he would explain the developmental activity that took place in the Warangal East constituency during the Sankshema Sabha. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rolled out welfare schemes covering all sections of the people. The October 6 Sankshema Sabha is nothing but an election siren, Narender said.
Earlier, Narender inspected the arrangements for the public meeting at Fort Warangal. He along with deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem and officials inspected the double bedroom house ready for distribution.