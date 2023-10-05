60,000 beneficiaries to attend Sankshema Sabha in Warangal

Warangal : A whopping 60,000-odd beneficiaries and their family members will take part in the Sankshema Sabha to be held at Fort Warangal on October 6, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is scheduled to address the beneficiaries at the Sankshema Sabha.

“KTR will launch the distribution of 2,200 double bedroom houses, 1,100 Dalit Bandhu units, 4,086 Disabled Pensions, 3,000 Gruhalaxmi units, 786 Kalyana Laxmi and 60 Shadi Mubarak, sewing machines to 180 women, crop relief to 381 farmers etc.,” Narender said. He said that the administration has maintained utmost transparency in selecting the beneficiaries.

Narender appealed to people to identify the kind of development the State has witnessed after the formation of Telangana. The MLA said that he would explain the developmental activity that took place in the Warangal East constituency during the Sankshema Sabha. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rolled out welfare schemes covering all sections of the people. The October 6 Sankshema Sabha is nothing but an election siren, Narender said.

Earlier, Narender inspected the arrangements for the public meeting at Fort Warangal. He along with deputy mayor Rizwana Shameem and officials inspected the double bedroom house ready for distribution.