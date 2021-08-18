Aadhaar-based sale of liquor keeps youth away from booze

Aadhaar-based sale of liquor keeps the youth below the age of 18 years away from booze. Even the youth who are above the age of 18 will think twice before buying liquor as their purchases will be recorded digitally.

They may fear that their parents will notice it. This apart, the government should also stop subsidies and freebies provided to the poor people if they were habituated to liquor.

The onus is on the government to spend every single paisa prudently. There is no point in wasting the taxpayers' money.

If people could buy liquor every day, why should they ask for freebies and subsidies in the name of backwardness?

— Sunkari Prashanth

Jwala NGO, Warangal