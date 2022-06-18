Agnipath violence: A dream shattered

Warangal: The 22-year-old Damera Rakesh may have thought of wielding a gun and pumping bullets at the enemy at the border, but the destiny had it other way around on Friday when he succumbed to a police bullet at Secunderabad railway station when he along with hundreds of youth were staging a protest against the Agnipath scheme. Rakesh, who hailed from Dabeerpet village under Khanapur mandal in Warangal district, 200 kms northeast of Hyderabad, had a penchant for joining the Army.

His perseverance got him through the physical fitness and medical tests of the army recruitment and was preparing intensely for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for the last couple of years. Although he was pursuing graduation final year in Narsampet, he was residing in Hanumakonda to realise his goal of making it to the army.

His parents Kumaraswamy and Phulamma were happy ever since their son qualified in the physical fitness examination for the Army recruitment, and were expecting good days. According to Kumaraswamy, Rakesh was inspired by his sister Rani, who is with the BSF at Kolkata. Rakesh used to discuss with his sister about the opportunities in the Indian Army or any other Central services. His aim was to serve the nation, Kumaraswamy said.

Rakesh didn't inform his parents when he left for Secunderabad to participate in the protest. Meanwhile, another Army aspirant L Vinay who sustained bullet injury is being treated at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. Vinay hails from Maddivancha village under Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district. His condition is said to be critical. On the other hand, the authorities deployed a huge police force at the Warangal and Kazipet railway stations to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy who expressed condolences called for the constituency bandh on Saturday in protest.