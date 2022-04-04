All is not well in Warangal East TRS unit

Warangal: On the surface it looks like business as usual but it seems that discontent is brewing in the TRS Warangal East constituency. It's apparent that almost all the prominent TRS leaders in Warangal East constituency are up against MLA Nannapuneni Narender. It's said that Narender wants to have complete sway over the East constituency, disregarding the other leaders Warangal Urban Co-Operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLCs Banda Prakash, Baswaraj Saraiah, former mayor Gunda Prakash, former SAAP director Rajanala Srihari and the list goes on… The TRS leadership which has a vice-like grip over its leaders has always controlled them well. The bickering again came to fore on Sunday when the flexis greeting Mettu Srinivas on the occasion of his swearing in as the chairman of the Road Development Corporation were torn apart by another TRS group. The posters were put up by Pradeep Rao and co on Saturday night and by Sunday morning they were found half torn.

The miscreants ensured the part of flexis which had the pictures of Pradeep Rao, Gundu Sudharani, Baswaraj Saraiah, Mettu Srinivas and Rajanala Saraiah removed. Narender's rivalry with Pradeep Rao is well known as the latter had also tried for the East ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections. It's said that Pradeep Rao who is active in the constituency would be a strong contender to contest from East in the next elections.

Narender who served as the Mayor before he became MLA made sure that Corporators report to his camp instead of present Mayor Gundu Sudharani. Moreover, it's alleged that the MLA was not extending an invitation to Mayor and MLCs as per the protocol in the government programmes.

Talking to The Hans India, former SAAP director Rajanala Srihari said, "The MLA followers tore apart the flexis greeting Mettu Srinivas. It's outrageous and unethical. After all, we all belong to the TRS party. The MLA wanted to have a one-man show in the constituency." Meanwhile, it's learnt that the leaders are likely to take the issue to the notice of the TRS working president KT Rama Rao.