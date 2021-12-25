Atalji was a visionary leader: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Warangal: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a statesman who believed in the power of democracy above all, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said. Addressing the party cadres who attended political training classes here on Saturday, he said that Atalji has been a source of inspiration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Atalji positively impacted millions of people with his developmental initiatives," Sanjay said, paying tribute to the legendary leader on the occasion of his 97th birth anniversary.

"Atalji was one of those rare breeds of leaders who remained unblemished in his six-decade political career," Sanjay said, stating that the former PM was a 'visionary' leader who took the country to unprecedented heights of development.

He said that during Atalji's tenure as PM, India carried out the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. Atalji who worked in different capacities was an active participant in shaping India's post-Independence domestic and foreign policy, he added. Modi who is continuing Atalji's legacy is committed to give good governance to the people, Sanjay said. Later, Sanjay spoke at length on BJP's endeavours in the direction of assuming power in Telangana. Senior leaders V Muralidhar Goud, zonal in-charge Bangaru Sruthi, State general secretary G Premender Reddy, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Dr Vijayarama Rao, V Jaipal, State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy and Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma were among others present.