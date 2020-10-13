Authorities on high alert as rains return to Warangal

Warangal: The Warangal Urban administration is on high alert fearing a recurrence of floodwaters creating havoc in the city, following the three-day heavy rain forecast in the region. The DGP M Mahender Reddy has also alerted the Warangal Commissionerate to keep an eye on water-bodies and low-lying areas besides coordinating with the municipal and irrigation officials. Meanwhile, the administration has put up barricades at open nalahs posing threat to denizens.

Meanwhile, the Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu told the officials to be vigilant. He appealed to people living in the low-lying areas to call the toll free number 1800 425 1980 or WhatsApp 7997100300 in case they need any help.