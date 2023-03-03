Axe falls on HoD of Anaesthesia

Axe fell on Professor and HoD of Anaesthesia, Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal, Prof K Nagarjuna Reddy amid allegations that he had not responded properly to the PG first year student Dr Dharawath Preethi when she raised a complaint of harassment by her senior Dr Saif.





The episode eventually led to the death of Preethi. It may be recalled here that Preethi who attempted suicide died while undergoing treatment after battling for life for five days in the NIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, on February 26. It was alleged that Preethi attempted suicide unable to bear the harassment by Saif.





Against this backdrop, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Thursday transferred Dr Nagarjuna Reddy to Government Medical College in Bhupalpally. It's learnt that even after a complaint from Preethi, Dr Nagarjuna Reddy supported Saif. Further, he cautioned Preethi to get used to the happenings on the campus as part of studies. Dr Nagarjuna Reddy also reprimanded Preethi when she tried to take the issue to the notice of the KMC principal.





Meanwhile, Mattewada police who brought Saif from Khammam jail on two-day police custody to Warangal interrogated Saif. Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan headed the interrogation. Saif will be sent to another police station with police escort after interrogation. Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) A V Rangnath said that police have taken the investigation seriously. The accused will be interrogated thoroughly to find the circumstances that led to the suicide of Preethi.



