BCs demand a TN-like quota system

The Backward Class leaders belonging to the BRS who went on a study tour to Chennai on Thursday opined that Tamil Nadu type of reservations will do a world of good for them

Warangal: The Backward Class leaders belonging to the BRS who went on a study tour to Chennai on Thursday opined that Tamil Nadu type of reservations will do a world of good for them. The leaders expressed confidence in the Tamil Nadu Government’s Ambasankar Commission recommendations. The leaders demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allow the States to carve out their own reservation policies.

The leaders recalled the efforts of BRS Government for a new quota policy based on local conditions. The leaders had a lengthy discussion with the Tamil Nadu BC Welfare principal secretary Vijay Kumar about the reservation policy in Tamil State. The leaders demanded the Telangana Government to conduct an intensive household survey (SamagraKutumba Survey) and announce 42 per cent reservations for the BCs in the local body elections.

The leaders included Rajya Sabha Member VaddirajuRavichandra, former speaker SirikondaMadhusudana Chary, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, former ministers V Srinivas Goud, JoguRamanna, Badugu Lingaiah, Swamy Goud, and Juluru Gowri Shankar and the others were present.

