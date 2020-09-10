Bhadrakali temple likely to get ISO certification

Warangal: Famous Bhadrakali temple could well be the second shrine in Telangana to get the certification from the International Standards Organization (ISO). The first to get the certification was the Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta in 2018. It may be mentioned here that the ISO certification is based on a temple's environment, hygiene, security, management and other aspects. The HYM International Certification Private Limited, Hyderabad, team led by its Managing Director Alapati Shivaiah inspected the temple on Thursday. The HYM International Certifications, accredited by Accredited Services Certifying Bodies (United Kingdom) London, is the partner of the ISO standards.



According to temple sources, the team which thoroughly inspected the temple was satisfied with the amenities and hygienic practices. Further, it's learnt that the team is likely to recommend the certification for the temple. Bhadrakali temple Executive Officer Ramala Sunitha, chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu, Superintendent Adanki Vijay Kumar, Harinath, Shyam Sundar and Nagulu were among others present.