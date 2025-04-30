Bhu Bharati, a one-stop redressal system: Ponguleti

Warangal: Telangana Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2025, is a single window system that provides a permanent solution to the issues faced by the farmers, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. Speaking at an awareness programme here on Tuesday aimed at sensitising the farmers about the importance of Bhu Bharati, a digital land records management system that replaces the BRS Government’s flawed Dharani, he said that all the hiccups have been removed, and it’s a fool-proof legislation - fast and genuine.

After the PowerPoint presentation of the Act, Reddy said that the government had gone through the revenue laws implemented by the 18 States in the country, and had consulted the experts before drafting a role-model-like land record system. The discorded Dharani was full of loopholes and forced the hapless farmers to knock on the doors of the judiciary even for a petty issue, Ponguleti said.

“As of now, Bhu Bharati implementation will be taken on a pilot basis in four mandals in the State. The revenue officials would meet the farmers and resolve the problems faced by them. The new system is free of cost, and the farmers need not have to worry about the expenses. The sada bainama issues will also be addressed, he added. The awareness programmes will be organised in all mandals by Wednesday (April 30). A seminar on Bhu Bharati will be organised in all mandal headquarters on June 2, the Telangana Formation Day, he added.

Minister for Forests, Environment, and Endowment Konda Surekha, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, and Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju heaped praise on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for rolling out a better grievance redressal system to protect the interests of the farmers. Warangal district collector Satya Sharada, municipal commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, additional collector G Sandhya Rani, farmers, and local leaders were among others present.

In a gesture, Ponguleti offered financial assistance to a girl student, Liti, who qualified for admission to Class V in a prestigious educational institution but had no means of monetary support. Ponguleti, who listened to the girl’s grandma’s plea, immediately responded positively.