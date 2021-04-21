BJP claims credit for Warangal development

Warangal: Development is BJP's poll plank, said former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who is also the party's in-charge for the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he alleged that some people with vested interests tried to create problems for the BJP candidates during the scrutiny. Stating that BJP was contesting all the 66 divisions, he said that party will submit B-forms on April 22.

"All that we need is to reach out to the people with the development and welfare activities taken up by the BJP-led Central government. Whatever development Warangal has witnessed was because of the funds from the Centre under various programmes," Reddy said. Warangal benefited with Central schemes such as AMRUT, HRIDAY and Smart Cities Mission, but the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Centre had given nothing, the former MP said.

He said that the State government failed to provide its share of Rs 30 crore for the Rs 150-crore PMSSY Super-speciality hospital established by the Centre. "The drainage system in the city is appalling. It was evident when it rained heavily in August 2020. With no proper waste management system, the groundwater is being contaminated in the city," Jithender Reddy said.

He said that the government was not in a position to implement a new master plan. He said that BJP will change the face of the city if it was voted to power in the GWMC polls. BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy accused the State government of rushing the GWMC polls despite the second wave of the coronavirus being rampant. The State also failed to tackle the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, he alleged. He appealed to people to give a chance to BJP to develop the city.

BJP State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi and Warangal Urban president Rao Padma were among others present.