BJP leaders remanded

Warangal: The police arrested and produced 45 BJP workers including Urban district president Rao Padma and Rural district president Kondeti Sridhar before a court in Warangal on Monday in connection with attack on Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's residence in Hanmakonda on Sunday evening.

N Kumaraswamy, Sixth MM Court, has remanded the BJP leaders to the 14-day judicial custody. The magistrate posted the bail petition of the accused to Tuesday. The police said that they were yet to trace the other 12 BJP workers who were involved in the attack.

It may be mentioned here that following Challa Dharma Reddy's controversial remarks on BJP's fund raising campaign for the construction of Ayodhya Ram temple, the saffron party workers pelted stones at TRS MLA's residence on Sunday. In this connection, the police registered cases against 45 BJP workers under Sections 143, 147, 448, 353, 332, 342, 506, 427 and r/w149 of IPC.