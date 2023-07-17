BJP organises Tiffin Box meetings

Warangal: The BJP leaders held ‘Tiffin Box’ meetings in Warangal East and West Constituencies on Sunday. It may be mentioned here that the ‘Tiffin Box’ meeting is part of the BJP’s Mahasampark Abhiyan with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The mega public outreach programme is also aimed at educating people of the achievements of the BJP-led NDA Government in the last nine years.

The East constituency ‘Tiffin Box’ programme was organised near Kush Mahal in fort Warangal. Speaking on the occasion, Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said that the programme could help in activating the cadre and strengthen the party from the grassroots level. “Most importantly, the programme is of immense help in striking a chord among the party leaders and cadres. With the Assembly elections around the corner, followed by the Lok Sabha polls next year, it’s high time to discuss the strategies to be adopted,” Pradeep Rao said.

Pradeep Rao said that the BJP will win the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls if the cadres work in tandem. As per the instructions of the party leadership, the ‘Tiffin Box’ programme will be conducted in each mandal of the East constituency, he said. Former MLA Kondeti Sridhar and former district president Edla Ashok Reddy were among others present.

Elsewhere in Hanumakonda (Warangal West constituency), BJP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy has also organised ‘Tiffin Box’ programme. Speaking at the programme, he emphasised the need for taking up door to door appraising people about the schemes and public welfare works of the BJP-led Central Government. “The programme will also allow the leaders to build rapport among them, besides covering various sections of the people,” Rakesh Reddy said.