BJP to give poll shock to TRS: Bandi Sanjay

Warangal: The ruling TRS will be in a huge shock when the authorities open the ballot boxes on May 3, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said, predicting the people's verdict in favor of the saffron party in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) elections. Sanjay who along with BJP GWMC election in-charge AP Jithender Reddy participated in road shows here on Tuesday said that the TRS government would vanish after the 2023 elections.

"The TRS was trying to win the urban local body elections by hook or crook. The administration is under huge pressure from the TRS leaders. The TRS government was misusing the police as part of its poll management. Despite all this, the BJP is all set to win the election," Sanjay said.

The BJP State chief said that neither he nor his cadre was under any sort of pressure even though the TRS government was implicating false cases against them.

"I am facing more than 50 cases and was jailed seven times, however, I am not that who caves in under pressure," Sanjay said.

Referring to the Warangal development, he criticised the TRS government for not finalising the master plan even after decades of wait.

"Development has taken a backseat under the regime of TRS. The State failed to allocate funds for the development of Warangal city. Moreover, it siphons off the funds released by the Centre under various schemes," Sanjay said. As this was not enough, the TRS government mastered the art of propagating Centre's initiatives as its own, he alleged. He said that the TRS which failed to coordinate with the Centre finds a reason for everything to blame the latter.

BJP GWMC election in-charge AP Jithender Reddy said, "TRS totally ignored the development of Warangal. Whatever the development Warangal has witnessed was because of the funds from the Centre under various programmes."

He said that the BJP leadership fielded candidates only those who are honestly working for the party and in touch with the people regularly. He said that BJP will change the face of the city if it was voted to power in the GWMC polls. BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma was present.