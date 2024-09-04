BRS condemns attack on its leaders

Warangal: The attack on BRS leaders in Khammam on Monday indicates the intolerance of the Congress government which failed to rescue the flood-affected people, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

It may be noted here that the Congress and the BRS cadres pelted stones against each other when the leaders of both parties went to console the flood-affected at Bokkalagadda in Khammam.

Former ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay, Sabitha Indra Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs K P Vivekanand, P Kaushik Reddy and MLC Shambhipur Raju.

In a press release on Tuesday, Errabelli criticised the Congress government for its inept handling of the flood situation.

Instead of doing politics, the Congress leaders should focus on helping the people in distress due to unprecedented rains in the last few days. He said that Congress cannot stop the BRS leaders from reaching out to the people to help them.

Speaking to media persons elsewhere in Hanumakonda, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar condemned the attack on BRS leaders who tried to console the flood-affected in Khammam.

“BRS leaders have always stood for the people in distress. The Congress is jealous about the popularity of the BRS even though it had lost power,” Vinay said. KCR handled the flood situation superbly when he was the chief minister, he added.