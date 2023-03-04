BRS conducts mock funeral of LPG cylinders

Former SAAP Director and BRS leader Rajanala Srihari staged a novel protest here on Friday by organising a mock funeral of LPG cylinders condemning the Centre's move to increase the price of LPG.





Speaking at the protest, Rajanala Srihari said that the Centre made life miserable for the common man by increasing the prices of all essential commodities. "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who is set to enter the national politics will teach the BJP a fitting lesson in the next elections," Rajanala Srihari said.





The nation needs BRS, he said, referring to the all round development in Telangana in the last nine years. Telangana has become a beacon for other States including the Centre by initiating several welfare and developmental programmes, he said.





He said that he had carried out the novel protest against the Centre on the call given by the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. BRS leaders Polepaka Prasad, M Kumar, Abhilash, Sundar, Rai, raju, Krishna and Sai were among others present.



