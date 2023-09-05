BRS failed to develop Warangal: Congress

Warangal: Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy found fault with the Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar for lack of development in the constituency. Speaking at the Sankalp Yatra here on Monday, he said that people in Hanumakonda were denied fruits of development due to the inefficiency of the local BRS leaders. “Even though Warangal was included in the Smart Cities Mission; Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY); Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the BRS leaders failed to develop the city,” Naini said.

The internal roads and drains are in a pathetic state. Even a modest rain leaves several colonies in Warangal city waterlogged, he said. On the other hand, the double bedroom houses to the poor remained a promise. The houses constructed behind the Sridevi Mall are languishing. Nobody knows these houses would be distributed to the poor, he said.

The local MLA Vinay Bhaskar fought for a junior college and bus station in Kazipet when he was in the Opposition. Vinay needs to answer why had failed to achieve them even though his party has been in power for the last nine years, Naini demanded. The MLA and his followers are more focused on land grabbing and settlements, he alleged.

Warangal Parliament in-charge Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi criticised the BJP-led Central Government for rising unemployment rate and crime against women. Constant hike in the prices of diesel and petrol led to skyrocketing of essential commodities, making life miserable for the common man, Dalvi said.

KCR who promised to develop Warangal on the lines of Washington forgot his promise, Dalvi said. Senior leaders E V Srinivas Rao, B Srinivas Rao, Kuchana Ravali, Thota Venkateshwarlu, Pothula Srman, Rahimunnisa Begum and Vallapu Ramesh were among others present.