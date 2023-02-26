BRS failed to give fillip to industries in Warangal: Eatala

Warangal: The BJP will change the face of Warangal, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said.

Addressing a corner meeting organised by Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao at Nagamaiah Temple in Warangal East constituency on Saturday, he said that the BRS government failed to develop Warangal despite funds from the BJP-led Central Government. "Development a far cry in the region even though the Centre had included Warangal in the Smart Cities Mission; Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY); Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)," Eatala said.

Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao said that the BJP has plans to promote industries in the erstwhile Warangal district if it was voted to power in the next elections. "The BRS government failed to give a fillip to industries in Warangal. It will be rectified by the BJP," he said, stating that they will focus on providing employment opportunities to youth and women.

He said that the BRS which secured power twice in a row failed to fulfill its election promise of providing double bedroom houses to the poor. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who promised to provide unemployment allowance to the jobless failed to fulfill it. On the other hand, his family members enjoy political positions, Pradeep Rao said. He urged people to vote for BJP for a sustainable development of the State. BJP Warangal district president Kondeti Sridhar and Achcha Vidyasagar were among others present.

Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, former MLA M Dharma Rao and district in-charge V Muralidhar Goud were among others present.



