BRS resorting to vindictive politics: Konda Surekha

Warangal: Former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha on Thursday continued her tirade against the BJP-led Centre and BRS government in the State, accusing them of betraying the hopes of people. Carrying out her Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra in Warangal East Constituency in line with AICC's call to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to every house, Surekha said that Congress alone has commitment to bring sustainable development in the country.

She alleged that the BRS government was resorting to vindictive politics by foisting false cases against those who question its anti-people policies. "Development has come to a naught due to the lackadaisical approach of the ruling BRS people's representatives. The local MLA is more interested in amassing assets rather than focusing on issues faced by the people. There was no development in the East Constituency. Whatever development took place in the region was during my stint as MLA from 2014 to 2018," Surekha said.

Come what may, the Congress will remove the BRS from power by winning the next elections" Surekha said. During the yatra, she not only exposed the failures of the BRS Government but also explained the Congress party's plans to develop the State. She urged them not to believe in K Chandrasekhar Rao who betrayed them twice. TPCC Secretary Meesala Prakash was among others who accompanied Surekha in the door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, the former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao called for a meeting of the party leaders on Friday to discuss the arrangements for the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's padayatra in Warangal East Constituency on February 20.