Change is beckoning says BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar

Hanumakonda: The ruling TRS leaders will have to cough up all the money they robbed from the people, BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar said.

Speaking at the party meeting of the combined Warangal district here on Tuesday, he said that the TRS Government failed to provide double bedroom houses to the poor.

"Telangana will come under the rule of Bahujans in 2023. Pragathi Bhavan, official residence of the Chief Minister in Hyderabad, will be renamed as Bahujan Bhavan," he said.

TRS leaders who earned crores of rupees illegally will have to pay back to the State's exchequer, he said. All that money will be allocated to education, employment and health, Praveen Kumar said, claiming BSP workers as heirs of BR Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram.

The future of Telangana is in the hands of BC, SC and STs, he said. "A TRS MLA said that Dalits are uneducated. We will prove that those Dalits will take over the reins of the State in the future," former IPS officer said.