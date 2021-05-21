CM KCR visits MGM hospital, inquires about oxygen supply

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Friday. He interacted with the Covid-19 patients besides enquiring the facilities in the hospital.



Later, the CM elicited information about the oxygen supply, ventilators and other necessities required in the coronavirus treatment.



Later, the CM will hold a review meeting with the district collectors of Warangal Urban, Rural, Jabgaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad about the Covid-19 situation and the measures being taken to curb the panbdemic.



Earlier, the CM who arrived in by a chopper was received by the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod at the Arts and Science College grounds.

