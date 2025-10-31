Collector assures MSP to cotton farmers

Khanapur: All farmers cultivating quality cotton will receive the government-mandated support price, assured Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav who inaugurated a cotton procurement centre in the town on Thursday.

She emphasized that the cotton procurement process should be conducted in an organised manner, ensuring farmers face no difficulties. She stated that farmers must be paid the support price as determined by the government and that all cotton should be procured exclusively through the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to encourage farmers.

She also directed that payments be credited to farmers' accounts immediately after selling their produce and urged officials to make necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.

While interacting with a farmer who came to sell cotton, the Collector inquired about the cultivated area, investment, and yield. She mentioned that the government has set a support price of Rs 8,110 per quintal for cotton. She cautioned against selling to private buyers, which could lead to losses.