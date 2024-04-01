Live
Colourful Mallanna Swamy Bonalu Jatara held
Jagtial: The Mallanna Swamy Bonalu Jatara at Peddapur village of Metpally mandal was organised on a colourful note on Sunday, with lakhs of devotees...
Jagtial: The Mallanna Swamy Bonalu Jatara at Peddapur village of Metpally mandal was organised on a colourful note on Sunday, with lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra attending. They offered bonalu to the deity. About 30,000 banalu being offered simultaneously with the devotees moving round in the sanctum sanctorum created a pleasing to the eye. The shrine was filled with devotees, who danced. Those offering bonalu were welcomed by dappu musicians. The devotees offered turmeric and gaggery to Swamy Mallanna to honours their vows.
