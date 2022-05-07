Congress Bharosa for farmers

Warangal: rTelangana Congress on Friday came up with a 'Bharosa scheme' for farmers called as Warangal Declaration. It appears that the Congress is heavily banking on farmers to bounce back to power in the state.

Announcing the Warangal Declaration before the speech of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha at Warangal, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy said if voted to power it would scrap Dharani portal, bring in new revenue system and pay higher MSP to farm produce.

The Congress manifesto for farmers alleged that the Dharani portal had been causing several problems to the farmers in the ownership of lands and had playing havoc with the existing revenue system. Revanth said, if voted to power, the Congress would pay Rs 2,500 MSP for paddy per quintal as against Rs 1,960 being paid by the KCR government now. For corn, it would pay Rs 2,200 as against the present Rs 1,870. In case of red gram, the farmers would be paid Rs 6,700 per quintal, cotton (Rs 6,500), chilli (Rs 15,000), turmeric (Rs 12,000), red sorghum (Rs 3,500), sugarcane (Rs 4,000) and Rs 3,050 MSP per quintal for sorghum, he added.

The TPCC leader also announced that all the closed sugarcane industries would be revived, and Turmeric Board would be set up in the state to address the grievances of the farmers. He alleged that the BJP-led Union government and state government left the turmeric farmers in lurch.

The Congress leader declared the waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, Indiramma Bharosa Scheme to provide Rs 15,000 input cost to tenants and land owned farmers every year, Rs 12,000 annual benefit to the landless labourers under the NREGP, new crop insurance, Rythu Bheema to landless workers, linking employment guarantee scheme to agriculture, according full rights to Podu land owners, protection of Dalit assigned lands. The Congress further promised new Act to curb spurious seeds, completion of all pending projects, including the SLBC, Kaleshwaram and Palamuru – Rangareddy projects and new agricultural policy.