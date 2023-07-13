Congress stages counter-protests against BRS govt

Warangal: The Congress cadres on Wednesday staged demonstrations at power sub-stations across the erstwhile Warangal district, in protest against what it calls the fraud being committed by the BRS government in the name of free power to farmers.

It may be mentioned here that the BRS called for staging protests on Tuesday and Wednesday, opposing the remarks of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on power supply to the farm sector. Accusing the BRS of distorting the statement of Revanth, the Congress cadres have come up with counter-protests.

Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy who led a protest at a sub-station near Somidi village in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits accused the ruling BRS of twisting the facts. “Revanth said 95 per cent of farmers own less than three acres in the State and each of them require three-hour power supply a day. It was right. The 24-hour power supply plan was aimed at collecting commissions from power companies. KCR is deceiving people in the name of free power,” Naini said.

In fact, it was Y S Rajasekhara Reddy who signed the free power supply file first after he became the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 2004. The Congress holds the patent for free power supply, and the BRS leaders have no right to point fingers at the age-old party, Naini said. The BRS which failed to implement crop loan waiver has no moral right to talk about the welfare of the farmers, he added.

The Congress established Kakatiya Thermal Power Station near Chelpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district to cater to the power needs of the region. The plants set up by the BRS Government are yet to generate electricity, DCC chief said.

The BRS which is scared of Congress’ rise in Telangana has come up with a false propaganda to tarnish the image of the Congress among the farmers, Naini said. Leaders P Anjaneyulu, Md Ankus, MV Raju Samatha, Nagapuri Lalitha, Banka Sarala and P Sathish were among others present.