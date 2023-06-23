Congress terms TS Dasabdi Utsavalu ‘Dasabdi Daga’

Warangal: It appears that people who gallantly fought for separate Telangana need to take to streets again to restore their self-respect and pride, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking at the Vanta Varpu (cook-and-eat) protest organised in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he termed ‘Dasabdi Utsavalu’ (decennial celebrations) of Telangana formation as ‘Dasabdi Daga’ (Decade of Betrayal).

Naini found fault with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for wasting taxpayers’ money in the name of decennial fete. The decennial fete was aimed at boosting the image of the BRS Government even though it had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people, he said. The administration has come to a standstill in the State with the officials and people’s representatives being forced to organise a decennial fete, he said.

The BRS Government failed to implement 10 of its major promises – KG to PG free education, fee reimbursement, a job each to every household, unemployment allowance, double bedroom houses, three-acre land to each Dalit family, podu rights, crop loan waiver, 12 per cent reservations to Muslims and tribals, Naini said.

TPCC vice-president and Warangal Lok Sabha seat in-charge B Shobharani stressed the need for launching another agitation from Kakatiya University in the leadership of retired Prof. Venkatanarayana to release the State from the clutches of KCR. Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar ignited the passion for separate State even before the TRS (now BRS) party came into existence, she recalled.

Prof. Venkatanarayana accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of making a mockery of sacrifices made by the students by ignoring the very concept of the Telangana Movement - Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment).