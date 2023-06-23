Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashed, check the rates on June 23, 2023
- Three-year-old boy injured in Cheetah attack in Tirumala
- Industries minister accuses Naidu, Pawan of damaging AP’s image
- SKOCH Group chief lauds AP’s policies
- Delayed monsoon worries Krishna delta farmers
- PL Stock Report - Fortis Healthcare (FORH IN) - Event Update - Divest 200 beds loss making Arcot unit - BUY
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 23
- NASA, ISRO to send joint space missions
- Take ‘Adudam AP’ prestigiously: CM YS Jagan
- Gold rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on June 22, 2023
Congress terms TS Dasabdi Utsavalu ‘Dasabdi Daga’
DCCC president Naini Rajender Reddy finds fault with CM KCR for wasting taxpayers’ money in the name of decennial fete.
Warangal: It appears that people who gallantly fought for separate Telangana need to take to streets again to restore their self-respect and pride, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Speaking at the Vanta Varpu (cook-and-eat) protest organised in Hanumakonda on Thursday, he termed ‘Dasabdi Utsavalu’ (decennial celebrations) of Telangana formation as ‘Dasabdi Daga’ (Decade of Betrayal).
Naini found fault with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for wasting taxpayers’ money in the name of decennial fete. The decennial fete was aimed at boosting the image of the BRS Government even though it had failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people, he said. The administration has come to a standstill in the State with the officials and people’s representatives being forced to organise a decennial fete, he said.
The BRS Government failed to implement 10 of its major promises – KG to PG free education, fee reimbursement, a job each to every household, unemployment allowance, double bedroom houses, three-acre land to each Dalit family, podu rights, crop loan waiver, 12 per cent reservations to Muslims and tribals, Naini said.
TPCC vice-president and Warangal Lok Sabha seat in-charge B Shobharani stressed the need for launching another agitation from Kakatiya University in the leadership of retired Prof. Venkatanarayana to release the State from the clutches of KCR. Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar ignited the passion for separate State even before the TRS (now BRS) party came into existence, she recalled.
Prof. Venkatanarayana accused the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of making a mockery of sacrifices made by the students by ignoring the very concept of the Telangana Movement - Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment).